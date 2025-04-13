Veteran stage, TV comedian Javed Kodu laid to rest in Lahore

His son, Shera, has followed his father’s path and is a regular face on Mazaaq Raat

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Javed Kodu, a cherished figure in Pakistani theatre and television known for his exceptional comic timing and unique physical stature, has passed away following a lengthy illness.

The funeral prayers of legendary comedian Javed Kodu were offered at Singhpura Purani Mandi Ground in Lahore. Senior actor Jawad Waseem led the funeral prayer.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of people, including notable TV and theatre personalities such as Sohail Ahmed (Azizi), Naseem Vicky, Afzal Khan (Jan Rambo), Naveed Anjum, Kashif Mehmood. Many expressed condolences to the late comedian’s sons, Salman and Tayyab.

With a career spanning over 40 years, Kodu became a symbol of perseverance, spreading laughter while navigating the tough realities of the entertainment world. Despite being born with dwarfism, he carved out a successful niche in the industry, transforming personal struggles into powerful performances that resonated deeply with audiences.

Javed Kodu's journey began in 1981 with the play Sode Baaz. From there, he went on to appear in more than 150 Punjabi and Urdu films and numerous stage plays. His standout TV role in the beloved drama Ashiyana remains a fan favorite, cementing his place in television history.

His stage name “Kodu” was lovingly given to him by iconic comedian Akhtar Hussain Albela, a name that would become synonymous with joy and resilience. Though his life was often marked by ridicule and prejudice—both on stage and in public—he rose above the negativity with unshakable dignity.

Kodu’s candid interviews on shows like Zabardast with Wasi Shah and Mazaq Raat revealed the emotional toll of societal rejection. He once tearfully recounted a childhood incident where he was pelted with stones simply for being short. Despite such painful memories, he continued to uplift others with his signature humor.

He was adored by theatregoers who came specifically to see him perform, and while some peers mocked him during performances, he never let it dim his spirit. His strength lay in his ability to turn pain into laughter.

Javed Kodu is survived by his wife and two sons including Shera. Shera has followed his father’s path and is a regular face on Mazaq Raat, carrying forward the comedic legacy.

Kodu’s passing has left a void in the hearts of fans and colleagues alike. Tributes are pouring in from across Pakistan, celebrating a man who made millions smile and taught the world that real talent has no physical limits.

Expressions of Grief:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Javed Kodu, praying for his elevation in the hereafter and patience for the bereaved family. He remarked that Javed Kodu, known for his short height and towering talent, left behind a void in the media industry that may never be filled.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, acknowledging Kodu’s unique contributions to Pakistani entertainment.

Artists from the film, TV, and stage fraternity mourned his passing and paid rich tribute to his decades of service to the performing arts.