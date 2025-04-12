'My family was devastated': Mehmood Aslam on viral death hoax

Published On: Sat, 12 Apr 2025 17:47:54 PKT

(Web Desk) – Senior actor Mahmood Aslam talked about how fake news about his death led to panic among his relatives who kept on calling him.

He said his brother, daughter and wife continue to call him after that news spread online. The celebrated actor recently participated in an interview recently at private channel.

He said it was extremely wrong to spread the fake news and that too about someone’s death. He said his news was spread at a time when he was absolutely fine and was involved in work.

He said his fellow actors, producer and director were worried after that news and they were not able to understand how he died when he was, in face, alive.