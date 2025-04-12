Cristiano Ronaldo sets sights on Hollywood with new venture

(Web Desk) - The Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, known for his stints at Manchester United and Real Madrid, has teamed up with acclaimed British film producer Matthew Vaughn to launch an independent film studio, UR•MARV.

Cristiano Ronaldo has conquered the football world, amassing nearly every accolade imaginable. Now, he’s setting his sights on Hollywood, with aspirations that could see an Oscar or Emmy sitting alongside his Ballon d'Or trophies.

Together, Ronaldo and Vaughn have already co-financed and produced two action-packed films and are gearing up for a third instalment in the same series.

“This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures in business”, Cristiano Ronaldo said.

Vaughn is no stranger to blockbusters having produced films including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, and directed Layer Cake, Stardust, Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, and Argylle.

“Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him - he’s a real-life superhero”, Vaughn said.

Ronaldo’s off-field ventures have been as diverse as his on-field achievements. Over the past decade, he has invested in everything from hotels and porcelain manufacturing to media companies.

Recently, he revealed ambitions to own multiple football clubs after hanging up his boots. Now, his burgeoning film studio could see him trying his hand at writing, directing, producing, or even acting.

If he takes the plunge into acting, he’d be joining a growing list of footballers-turned-Hollywood stars. Legends like Vinnie Jones, Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Neymar, Bobby Moore, and Pelé have all graced the silver screen.

However, only one footballer has ever claimed an Oscar: Neil Paterson.

The Scottish footballer turned screenwriter enjoyed a professional playing career before trading the pitch for the pen. During World War II, while serving in the Navy, Paterson began honing his craft as a writer.