Tamannaah opens up about her goal of achieving success

Entertainment Entertainment Tamannaah opens up about her goal of achieving success

I just wish to reside in everyone’s heart

Follow on Published On: Thu, 10 Apr 2025 06:47:07 PKT

(Web Desk) - Ever since her breakup with Vijay Varma, the fans of Tamannaah Bhatia have been waiting with bated breath for any update on her personal life and now it seems like the ‘Baahubali 2’ actress has finally blinked.

During the trailer launch event of Tamannaah’s next “Odela 2” she was asked “Wo kon hain jis pe ap apni tantra vidhya se vijay (hinting at her ex Vijay Varma) karna chahti hain. (Who would you like to win over with your special powers)”

A blushing Tamannaah replied saying, “It would have to be you, (to the person who asked the question), then the whole paparazzi would be in my control and then they would be listening to whatever I say.”

She was further asked, “if she is given such supernatural powers in real life who would she like to control?”

However, Tamannaah smartly dodged the question saying, “I just wish to reside in everyone’s heart”.

Some time back, Tamannaah and Vijay left their fans shocked after speculations of their breakup surfaced on social media. However, both of them have been tight-lipped about the reason for their break up.

It was reported that Tamannaah and Vijay started falling for each other on the set of their Netflix’s anthology “Lust Stories 2.” These two made headlines after they were spotted together at a New Year’s party in Goa.

However, later on, Vijay cleared the air saying that they did not start dating during the shoot of the film.

Talking to Tanmay Bhat on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, Vijay referred to “Lust Stories 2” as a cupid, disclosing that their real-life love story began much later.

Vijay revealed, “Lust Stories was cupid, but it wasn’t during the shoot that we started dating. There was talk of a wrap party happening, but it never took place. So, we wanted to have a wrap party, and only four people showed up. That day, I feel I told her I wanted to hang out more with you. It took 20-25 days for the first date to happen after that.”

In June 2024, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay, after which these two were seen making several public appearances together.