Salman Khan promises better films after 'Sikandar' flop

Entertainment Entertainment Salman Khan promises better films after 'Sikandar' flop

Fans shared what they didn’t like about Sikandar

Follow on Published On: Wed, 09 Apr 2025 02:42:21 PKT

(Web Desk) - After a long gap, Salman Khan returned to the big screen with Sikandar this Eid. Fans were excited and expected another blockbuster. But sadly, Sikandar did not do well at the box office.

Sikandar was made with a huge budget of Rs200 crore but only earned Rs102.25 crore in 8 days. It opened with just Rs26 crore on the first day and couldn’t create the buzz like Salman’s earlier Eid releases. Many fans were upset and shared their thoughts online.

Instead of staying quiet, Salman took a special step. On April 5, 2025, he invited a few fans to his home, Galaxy Apartments. It was a simple meeting with no media, where he listened to them directly.

Fans shared what they didn’t like about Sikandar — the weak story, poor marketing, and even rude tweets from the producer’s wife. They also asked Salman to work with good directors like Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar again.

Salman was touched by his fans’ love and honest feedback. He said he too felt something was missing in Sikandar and promised to choose better movies in the future — ones that fans will enjoy and feel proud of.

He also said he will finish his current projects like Ganga Ram with Sanjay Dutt and maybe Kick 2, but will take a break before picking new films.

Even though Sikandar was a flop, Salman’s kind gesture made fans love him even more. His honesty and care for his fans proved once again why he is still Bollywood’s Bhaijaan.