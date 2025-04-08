Ameesha Patel defends Fawad Khan's return to Bollywood

'Abir Gulaal' is slated to hit theatres on May 9

(Web Desk) - Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has come out in support of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, emphasising that India’s rich cultural heritage doesn’t discriminate against art based on nationality.

Ameesha highlighted that the country has always celebrated talent, regardless of its origin, and that art transcends borders.

When asked about Fawad’s comeback in Bollywood facing opposition, Patel said, “I used to like Fawad Khan before also. We welcome every actor and every musician. This is the culture of India.

“So art is art; I don’t differentiate. International artists are welcome; all around the world, artists are welcome. In any field, painters, musicians, actors, directors, anything.”

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s return to Indian cinema in the upcoming romantic comedy “Abir Gulaal” has ignited significant political and industry controversy, reigniting ongoing tensions over the involvement of Pakistani artists in Bollywood.

After the teaser for the film was dropped on April 1, it sparked controversy. Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) quickly voiced its objection to the film’s release in Maharashtra.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, “Abir Gulaal” also stars Vaani Kapoor and is slated to hit theatres on May 9, 2025.