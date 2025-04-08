Hania Aamir looks stunning in colourful dress at pal's wedding function

She also shared some memorable moments with her friends

LAHORE (Web Desk) – A-lister Hania Aamir turns heads at her close friend Maria Unera’s Mayun ceremony as she exhibits her impeccable fashion sense and radiant charm.

‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star known for her acting prowess and stunning style remains in spotlight as she displayed level dance moves at the Dholki function.

For Mayun, Hania dropped a stunning look as she oozed elegance. The viral pictures show her wearing multi-colored silk ensemble by local fashion brand, featuring intricate colorful embroidery.

She also shared some memorable moments with her friends, posing for pictures with the caption “Banoo Re Banoo Meri Chali Sasural.”

Hania Amir continues to prove that she is not just an outstanding actress but also a fashion icon who effortlessly captures attention at every event.