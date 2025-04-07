Salman Ahmad booked under PECA for 'anti-state' posts

According to the text of the FIR, the musician has been involved in fake propaganda

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Another case has been registered under the PECA and this time the accused is singer Salman Ahmad.

According to the police, the case has been filed against the singer for promoting ant-state propaganda while also targeting the sanctity of the state’s institutions. The case has been filed in the Defence-A police station.

According to the text of the FIR, the musician has been involved in fake propaganda on the social media against the state institutions. His post, it was added, was seen by a police officer on duty.

It bears mentioning that Ahmad was expelled from the PTI and his membership was cancelled after he posted negative social media posts against Imran Khan.

