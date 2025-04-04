Policeman arrested under PECA for maligning President Zardari

Karachi police officer uploaded post against ailing president on April 2

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Police have registered a case against an officer under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act 2025 on the allegation of sharing a post against President Asif Ali Zardari on social media.

The Sukhan police registered the case on the complaint of ASI Yaqoob. Police arrested Abrar Shah, a senior police officer, who uploaded an indecent post maligning President Zardari on April 2.

Also Read: Court jails, fines man under PECA

A few days earlier, a special court sentenced a man to imprisonment and a fine under PECA.

According to the order announced by Special Anti-Rape Court’s Additional Sessions Judge, the accused was handed 10-year jail term and Rs1 million fine after he was found guilty of uploading objectionable images of a woman on a social media platform.

He also blackmailed the victim and extorted money from her.

The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing had registered a case against the convict in 2023.



