Court jails, fines man under PECA
Pakistan
Usman, resident of Tariqabad, was found guilty of uploading objectionable images of woman
FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - A special court sentenced a man to imprisonment and a fine under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).
According to the order announced by Additional Sessions Judge Special Anti-Rape Court, the accused was handed a total of ten years in prison along with a fine of Rs 1 million. In case of non-payment of the fine, the convict will have to serve an additional year in jail.
The accused, Usman, a resident of Tariqabad, was found guilty of uploading objectionable images of a woman on a social media platform. He also blackmailed the victim and extorted money from her.
The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing had registered a case against the convict in 2023.