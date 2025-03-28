Court jails, fines man under PECA

Updated On: Fri, 28 Mar 2025 22:10:56 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - A special court sentenced a man to imprisonment and a fine under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

According to the order announced by Additional Sessions Judge Special Anti-Rape Court, the accused was handed a total of ten years in prison along with a fine of Rs 1 million. In case of non-payment of the fine, the convict will have to serve an additional year in jail.

The accused, Usman, a resident of Tariqabad, was found guilty of uploading objectionable images of a woman on a social media platform. He also blackmailed the victim and extorted money from her.

The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing had registered a case against the convict in 2023.