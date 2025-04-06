Sahar Hashmi on love, life and professional life

Published On: Sun, 06 Apr 2025 17:59:26 PKT

(Web Desk) - Emerging actor Sahar Hashmi has revealed that when she was young and studying in school, she fell in love with a man who was older than her.

Hashmi recently participated in Dunya News's flagship program ‘Mazaq Raat’ where she talked about various issues.

She said she was not interested in acting since childhood, but after studying film and drama, she developed passion for the field.

Responding to a question, she said she was interested in the directing roles, but she became an actress.

She said that it has been less than two years since she entered the showbiz industry, but fortunately, she got the opportunity to work in big projects as soon as she came, due to which she became popular.

On the question of one-sided love, Hashmi said that such kind of love is painful and a person should not have one-sided love.

Speaking on the program, she said she mostly likes to play the role of an independent woman and she wishes that she should always be given the role of a strong and independent woman.