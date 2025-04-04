Fawad Khan's 'Abir Gulaal' gets threat from Hindu political party

The party leaders say they would not let the movie release in theatres

Fri, 04 Apr 2025 03:54:31 PKT

(Web Desk) - The upcoming film ‘Abir Gulaal’, which stars Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, is currently in the eye of a storm as the regional political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has now challenged the makers of the film to release.

The bone of contention in the matter is Fawad Khan, as MNS has said that this casting goes against the agreement that was put in action after a meeting of the producers’ guild and CM Devendra Fadnavis, and their party president Raj Thackeray, back in 2016.

Ameya Khopkar, the head of the Chitrapat wing of MNS, spoke with the media and said that they would not let the movie release in theatres.

He said, “We have been protesting against this film, against Pakistani artists and Pakistani films. And we will continue to do so. No film will be released here featuring Pakistani artists. And there is no need to release it. I just want to say, show the courage to release it.

“I challenge you to release it. In 2016, we had a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Raj Thackeray was also there".