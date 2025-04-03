Much-awaited film 'Antaratma' pulled from Bangladeshi cinema chain

Poor audience response is stated to be the reason for the removal

(Web Desk) - Shakib Khan’s film ‘Antaratma’ was pulled from Bangladeshi cinema chain - Star Cineplex - just a day after its release.

The film, which was quietly added to the Eid movie lineup, raised questions within the industry due to its lack of promotion.

Unlike the other Eid releases, Antaratma did not receive the usual promotional build-up.

Its teaser, song, and trailer were released just hours before its Eid debut.

Even Shakib Khan and the film’s cast remained notably silent on the release.

Although Antaratma managed to secure screenings at 21 theatres, including multiplexes and single-screen cinemas, its audience turnout was disappointing.

The film’s low audience engagement led to Bangladeshi cinema chain Star Cineplex making the rare decision to pull it after just one day.

This marked a stark contrast to the other Eid releases, which enjoyed much larger fanbases and better box office performances.

Among those films was Borbaad, another Shakib Khan project that has been well-received by his supporters.

Directed by Wajed Ali Sumon, Antaratma was initially scheduled to run in two Star Cineplex branches, with two daily screenings.

These were the ones located in Bashundhara City and Sony Square.

Despite this, the film’s underwhelming performance on its opening day prompted the theatre to pull it a day earlier than planned.