Salman Khan says willing to collaborate with Pakistani actors

Art should not be bound by borders

Published On: Sun, 30 Mar 2025 07:27:24 PKT

(Web Desk) - Salman Khan has voiced his support for collaboration between Indian and Pakistani actors despite the ongoing political tensions.

While promoting his upcoming film Sikandar, Salman was asked about the possibility of working with Pakistani talent.

He said: “If you can arrange for permission from the government, I am willing to collaborate with Pakistani actors.”

He emphasised that actors are artists and art should not be bound by borders.

Salman went on to stress that Pakistani actors should not be denied visas to India: “Pakistani actors are not terrorists, so there is no point denying them Indian visas.”

He added that art transcends politics, and the two should remain separate.

Salman even jokingly suggested: “If the Indian government doesn’t give visas to Pakistani actors, then I’ll just play cricket instead.”

The statement reflects Salman Khan’s ongoing belief in breaking down barriers between artists, regardless of nationality or political tensions.

Cross-border cooperation between the two countries has been a point of contention following the Indian government’s 2016 ban on Pakistani actors.