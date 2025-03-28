It's all up to Allah – Salman Khan reacts to death threats

The Bollywood megastar addressed the threats

(Web Desk) - Salman Khan has reacted to the repeated death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The Bollywood megastar addressed the threats during a promotional event for his upcoming film Sikandar.

He said: “It’s all up to God, Allah. What is written is written. That’s all.”

Salman acknowledged the challenges created by the heightened security cover provided to him after the threats and the shooting near his apartment.

He added: “Sometimes, having to move around with so many people becomes a problem. “Galaxy, shoot, shoot Galaxy. No detours.”

Salman Khan has faced several attempts on his life. In April 2024, two men on a motorcycle fired several shots outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, where the actor lives.

The investigation later revealed that the shooting was aimed to intimidate the actor and was carried out on the instructions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The gangster, who is in prison in Gujarat, is enraged with Salman Khan over the 1998 blackbuck shooting case, in which he was accused.

The Bishnoi community holds blackbucks sacred. After the death of politician Baba Siddique in October 2024, the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility and issued a warning to Salman.

Talking about filming Sikandar, Salman revealed filming had to take place with a heavy security presence.



Salman said that even though it was a tough shoot in terms of planning so many outdoor locations, it all went well.