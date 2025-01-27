Monalisa who shot to internet fame at Kumbh Mela offered role in movie

Mon, 27 Jan 2025 17:57:44 PKT

(Web Desk) - Monalisa, a nomad, who had arrived at Mahakumbh meal which continued till January 16 rose to fame with her looks.

She travelled from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to sell garlands and shot to instant popularity on social media, has been offered a role in a movie.

Monalisa caught the popularity after she was seen selling garlands at Mahakumbh. After her fame, it emerged that Sanoj Mishra, the director of 'The Diary of West Bengal' offered her a vital role in his next venture, 'The Diary of Manipur'.

The director is also expected to meet Monalisa soon and sign a contract with her. Mishra had spoken to Monalisa's father over the phone.

Monalisa went viral overnight

As a few videos of Monalisa selling Rudraksh garlands in Mahakumbh Nagar went viral, the netizens started discussing her innocent beauty on social media.

Within a few days, hundreds of people visiting the Akhadas at Mahakumbh started queuing up to meet her. The instant fame was such that she could not move around the fair to sell the garlands.

She also complained that she has faced harassment from some people after which her father took her to home.