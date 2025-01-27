Good tidings for fans as Bilal Abbas, Hania Aamir combine for new venture

Entertainment Entertainment Good tidings for fans as Bilal Abbas, Hania Aamir combine for new venture

Fans can’t wait for watching them sharing screen

Follow on Published On: Mon, 27 Jan 2025 04:57:44 PKT

(Web Desk) - Fans are on cloud nine to have tidings that Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas are gearing up for a new venture in showbiz journey, with new drama serial ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’

Two of 2024's biggest and most bankable stars are reportedly coming together for a brand-new drama.

Their recent shows Ishq Murshid and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum were blockbusters, leaving fans craving for more.

Seemingly, the year-long craving is over now as Hania and Bilal will be sharing the screen for the first time in an upcoming project titled Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.

However, upon hearing the big news drama-buffs have sparked widespread excitement.

Fans took to social media to express that they cannot wait to see the dynamic duo in action.

One anticipated, "Its gonna be one hell of a show."

A second user penned, "What a news... It will break all records."

"I was literally waiting for this duo," a third fan effused.

"Wow deadly combo," a fourth added.

While not much is revealed yet, the show will be helmed by director Musaddiq Malek, who recently delivered another hit show Noor Jahan starring Kubra Khan.

To note, Hania Amir is one of the leading names of the Pakistan entertainment industry, known for giving back-to-back hits.

On the other hand, Bilal Abbas Khan mesmerized people across the globe in Ishq Murshid, proving his versatility as an actor.