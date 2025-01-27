Man detained, released in Saif Ali Khan attack case

(Web Desk) - A man detained as a suspect in Saif Ali Khan attack case was released, leaving him recounting his ordeal following his arrest.

He said his life is in complete disarray following police action, leaving him without a job, a snub from his prospective bride and family facing ignominy.

Akash Kanojia (31), a driver, was detained from Mumbai by the Railway Protection Force after a tip off from Mumbai police.

On the morning of January 19, Mumbai police arrested Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das from neighbouring Thane, after which the Durg RPF allowed Kanojia to leave.

“My family was left shocked and in tears, after the media started showing my pictures and claimed I was the main suspect in the case.

“When I called my employer, he asked me not to report to work. He refused to listen to my explanation. My grandmother then told me the family of my prospective bride had refused to go ahead with marriage talks following my detention,” he said.

