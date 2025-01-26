Attack on Saif Ali Khan: suspect's father says his son falsely arrested

Entertainment Entertainment Attack on Saif Ali Khan: suspect's father says his son falsely arrested

He plans to fight his arrest

Follow on Published On: Sun, 26 Jan 2025 04:45:16 PKT

(Web Desk) - The father of a suspected Bangladeshi illegal migrant accused of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has claimed his son is being framed in a false case because he is an easy target.

Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was arrested by the Mumbai police on Sunday for attempted burglary and stabbing of Mr Khan.

The actor, 54, underwent surgery after sustaining six stab wounds during an early morning break-in at his home in an upscale Mumbai neighbourhood on 16 January. He has since been released from hospital.

Shehzad’s father, Mohammad Rohul Amin, who lives in Jhalokhathi in southern Bangladesh, told The Times of India newspaper that he will seek to raise the false arrest of his son as a “diplomatic issue” with India.

“We may be poor but we are not criminals,” Mr Amin told the newspaper. Shehzad rode a bike taxi to earn a living in Bangladesh, his father said.

“They have arrested my son as a suspect but he is not the one whose photographs the police had released after the incident,” he said.

“They have picked him up as he has some similarities to the suspect.”

Amin, a village-level functionary for the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, said his son was an easy target because he had entered India illegally, like hundreds of his fellow countrymen looking for work.