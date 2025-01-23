Dananeer Mobeen, Ahad Raza's growing bond leaves fans speculating

Families of ‘Meem Se Mohabbat’s actors have also become close in recent months

(Web Desk) - Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen are making headlines with their ongoing drama ‘Meem Se Mohabbat’, which has garnered a great deal of attention from viewers.

However, it’s not just their on-screen chemistry that has fans talking. Off-screen, the duo has also become the subject of dating rumours, with fans speculating about the growing bond between them.

Ahad and Dananeer’s families have also become close in recent months. Ahad’s father, Asif Raza Mir, stars alongside Dananeer in ‘Meem Se Mohabbat’, and Ahad’s mother.

Adding fuel to the dating speculations, Dananeer recently shared a heartfelt Instagram story featuring a picture of her favorite dish, Dumba Karahi, cooked by Ahad’s mother Samra Asif using her own mom’s recipe.

This thoughtful gesture from Ahad’s family has left fans wondering if there’s more to their relationship than meets the eye.

It is to be noted that a few months ago rumours were rife that Ahad is in relationship with actress Ramsha Khan. But now latest buzz suggests that he is no longer seeing her.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding any of these speculations.

Earlier, Ahad and his father also celebrated Dananeer’s graduation, further strengthening the bond between the two families.

