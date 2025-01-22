Boastful Indian dancer gets subtle reply from Hania Aamir

Rakhi Sawant recently said she could demolish Pakistani actors in dance arena

(Web Desk) – Hania Aamir has responded to Bollywood star Rakhi Sawant for her challenge to Pakistan actors in dance area, in a playful and effective manners.

In an interview, the 46-year-old Indian dancer and model issued an open challenge to Pakistani actresses.

Apart from Hania, Rakhi also mentioned popular Lollywood figures, including Nargis and Deedar, for a dance-off.

The Main Hoon Na actress said, "I will beat them to it. I am the biggest reality show queen. I demolish, and I will demolish them.

“I will make them sweat. Accepting and giving challenges is my second name."

Now, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, to respond to Rakhi's challenge in a light-hearted and entertaining manner.

The 27-year-old actress posted a reel using an Indian actress’ audio in the background while mimicking her funny expressions.

Hania captioned her post, "Rakhi jee an icon."

As the Sang-e-Mah actress' post gained traction on social media, numerous fans began flooding the comments section to react to the actress’ viral clip.

One fan penned, "Hahahhaha I thought for a moment that Hania might make a reel on this too and I just opened the Instagram to see this on top of my feed."

"You are the best, you took it so lovingly," another admirer chimed in.