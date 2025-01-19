Saif Ali Khan's treatment expenses spark debate on wealth and inequality

Saif Ali Khan's treatment expenses sheds light on societal disparity

(Web Desk) - Famous Indian actor Saif Ali Khan on Thursday was attacked by an intruder with a knife at his house in Bandra West, Mumbai.

Since then the actor is admitted in Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. He is now out of danger, but is still under monitoring due to the severity of the attack.

Amidst all this, the details of Saif's health insurance have been leaked on social media. The insurance company Niva Bupa has cleared the most of medical bill of the actor.

According to the details of the actor’s health insurance which is going viral on social media, his treatment request was approved on january 16, 2025 by the insurance company.

The actor is expected to stay in the hospital for five days from january 16 to january 21, 2025. The total cost of the treatment is Rs35 lacs, out of which Rs25 lacs already approved by the insurance company.

Now experts have highlighted the disparities faced by the ordinary people and celebrities. They said Niva Bupa would typically not approve claims exceeding Rs5 lacs for treatments involving non-celebrities. This underscored the contrasting treatment celebrities receive when accessing healthcare benefits.