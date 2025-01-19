Suspect in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case arrested

He was tracked down while travelling in a train

(Web Desk) - The suspect, who stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and injured him badly, has been tracked down by the Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) while traveling on a moving train.

According to Indian media reports, the accused, identified as 31-year-old Akash Kanojia, was traveling from Mumbai to Howrah in West Bengal when he was arrested during a routine train inspection in Chhattisgarh.

Mumbai Police, who had been actively pursuing the fugitive, provided the suspect’s photo, which led to his identification and subsequent capture.

RPF officials confirmed the arrest, stating that Mumbai Police further verified the suspect’s identity through a video call before he was taken into custody. Kanojia will now be handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation.

The attack occurred earlier this week during the early hours between Wednesday and Thursday at Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence. At approximately 3 a.m., an attempted robbery escalated when the actor resisted the intruder.

In retaliation, the assailant stabbed Saif six times, causing severe injuries, including two deep wounds and one dangerously close to his spine.

The actor’s courageous resistance thwarted the robbery attempt, but he required immediate medical attention due to the severity of his injuries.