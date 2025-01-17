Three detained in Saif Ali Khan attack case

The actor was allegedly stabbed by an intruder

Published On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 05:35:22 PKT

New Delhi (Web Desk) - The Mumbai Police on Thursday detained three people working in Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s house following an attack on him at his residence.

The three were taken to the police station where they were being interrogated.

Saif Ali Khan was allegedly stabbed by an intruder, who barged in his Mumbai house. The incident took place around 2.30 a.m. The actor is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Police have started the investigation and an FIR against an intruder has been lodged at the Bandra Police Station.

An intruder sneaked into Saif Ali Khan’s house while he was sleeping with his family, according to police.

A scuffle broke out between the actor and the intruder after he attempted to barge in, police confirmed. Later, the intruder allegedly attacked Saif Ali Khan six times and fled the crime scene.