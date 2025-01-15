Abhijeet Bhattacharya fires broadsides at Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh

Entertainment Entertainment Abhijeet Bhattacharya fires broadsides at Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh

Abhijeet Bhattacharya fires broadsides at Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 15 Jan 2025 18:58:06 PKT

(Web Desk) - Popular Indian singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has once again criticized the Indian Punjabi sensations Karan Aujla and Diljit Dosanjh.

According to the Indian media, Bhattacharya was a popular singer in the some years ago and in the 1990s.

Bhattacharya , while talking recently to Indian media, said: In his concerts, people would calmly listen to his songs as he delivered performance.”

On the other hand, he said in their concerts - Diljit and Aujla - people would not listen to their songs as they dance on the stage. Their concerts seem fake and fail to represent the true essence of what a true musical program should feel like.

My children will never use their money to go to these useless concerts. He said instead his children give the tickets of their concerts to other people.

