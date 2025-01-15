Fans thrilled as Wahaj, Mahira combine first time for new venture

Fans call them a ‘dream pair’

(Web Desk) – Heartthrobs of Pakistan drama industry – Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan- combine for a drama serial, leaving the fans in excitement, who can’t wait for it, though the project in under the wraps.

Fans of Lollywood are thrilled as a ‘dream pair’ is set to grace the screen for the first time.

Wahaj Ali, the heartthrob of Pakistani drama fans, and Mahira Khan, one of the most celebrated actresses in the industry, are all set to team up for an upcoming project.

This news has sent fans into a frenzy, with social media abuzz over this much-anticipated collaboration.

Currently, Wahaj Ali is starring in Sunn Mere Dil alongside Maya Ali. However, the drama has not resonated with audiences as expected, and Wahaj’s character has failed to leave the impact fans hoped for.

The news of his pairing with Mahira Khan has reignited excitement, with many hoping to see Wahaj return to his iconic form that made him a household name.

Social media platforms are flooded with fan reactions, with many dubbing Wahaj and Mahira the “dream pair” they’ve been waiting for.

Wahaj Ali’s fans have been vocal about their disappointment with Sunn Mere Dil, stating that the storyline and his role don’t do justice to his talent. The news of him working with Mahira has sparked hope for a comeback to the kind of iconic performances that solidified his place in Lollywood.