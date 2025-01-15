Shah Rukh's old video shows him speaking about threats from mafia in Bollywood

The clip has surfaced on social media

(Web Desk) – An old video showing Shah Rukh Khan speaking about influence of mafia in Hindi film industry makes waves on social media, igniting debates on the issue.

The clip has surfaced on social media where he can be seen speaking about his brush with the dark side.

He said in the video, “Hindi film industry is the easiest industry to take on right now. We are the largest producers of films in the world.

“So they (the mafia) would back a film, and say ‘I want you in my film’. They do try to back a film, and try to create a product. They’ll have four or five of their guys here and they’ll say, ‘Okay Shah Rukh, you have to do this film or X hero you have to do this film or X actress has to do this film’.

“And, I would ask, ‘Who’s the producer?’ they would then say, ‘It’s okay, this is the guy we’re sending, you talk to him and sign the film’”.

He further mentioned, “So if you are scared for life, then you sign it or if you’re ready to take your chances, you say no to it”.

When asked if he was ever threatened, he said, “Oh, yes, I’ve had it on many occasions. But then either you decide like I had a lot of security for three years with cops”.

