Actor Sahil Khan's wife Milena converts to Islam

‘May Allah Forgive Us & Accept Our Prayers’

(Web Desk) - Sahil Khan, the actor who gained fame with hit films like Style and Excuse Me in the early 2000s, has announced that his wife Milena Alexandra has embraced Islam.

After a successful stint in films, Sahil shifted his focus to business and moved abroad. However, he recently made headlines with two surprising announcements that have left fans in awe.

First, Sahil shocked his followers by revealing that he had married his 21-year-old girlfriend, Milena Alexandra, for the second time.

Sharing the news on social media, he posted a heartfelt message celebrating their union.

But that wasn’t all. In a latest Instagram post, Sahil also went on to reveal that his wife, Milena, has now embraced Islam. In a post on Instagram, he expressed his pride, writing, “Very Proud to Announce That My Wife Milena Alexandra Has Chosen To Embrace Islam.

Alhamdulillah For This Beautiful Journey! May Allah Forgive Us & Accept Our Prayers.”

For the unversed, Sahil Khan was first married to Nigar Khan in 2003. However, they got divorced in 2005 due to differences arising from his focus on his film career.

In another shocking development, Sahil Khan was arrested in April 2024 by Mumbai’s cyber cell in connection with the Mahadev Betting App Case.

Sahil’s career began with a music video for Stereo Nation’s Nachange Sari Raat before making a name for himself with Style and its sequel Xcuse Me. Despite his Bollywood hiatus, he continues to remain in the limelight with his business ventures.