Death anniversary of Ibn-e-Insha being observed today
Entertainment
LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 47th death anniversary of eminent Urdu poet and travelogue writer Ibn-e-Insha is being observed today (Saturday).
He was born in Jalandhar district of Indian Punjab in 1927. He later migrated to Pakistan.
Ibn-e-Insha's poetry was simple but had depth.
The real cause of his popularity was his humorous poetry and columns.
His humorous books are "Khumar-e-Gandum" and "Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab".
His collection of letters is titled "Khat Insha Jee Kay".
Ibn-e-Insha was given Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 1978.
He died on January 11, 1978 and was laid to rest in Karachi.