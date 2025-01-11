Death anniversary of Ibn-e-Insha being observed today

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 47th death anniversary of eminent Urdu poet and travelogue writer Ibn-e-Insha is being observed today (Saturday).

He was born in Jalandhar district of Indian Punjab in 1927. He later migrated to Pakistan.

Ibn-e-Insha's poetry was simple but had depth.

The real cause of his popularity was his humorous poetry and columns.

His humorous books are "Khumar-e-Gandum" and "Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab".

His collection of letters is titled "Khat Insha Jee Kay".

Ibn-e-Insha was given Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 1978.

He died on January 11, 1978 and was laid to rest in Karachi.