Nora Fatehi flees Los Angeles home amid wildfires

She reveals terrifying moments

Published On: Fri, 10 Jan 2025 04:04:38 PKT

(Web Desk) – Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi fled her Los Angeles home as wildfires continue to ravage the city, forcing thousands to evacuate.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, Fatehi revealed the terrifying moments leading up to her evacuation.

She said: “The wildfires are out of control. I’ve never seen anything like it. We only got the evacuation order five minutes ago.”

The fires, which erupted on the night of January 7, 2025, have consumed several kilometres of land.

They have reportedly destroyed over 1,500 properties and left 150,000 residents displaced.

In her Instagram Story, Fatehi detailed her hurried escape.

She said: “I packed quickly and left for the airport as I have a flight today.”

The actress expressed the hope that her flight would not be cancelled.

She added: “I hope everyone stays safe. I’ve never experienced anything like this before.

“This s**t is scary. I’m gonna keep you guys updated.”

Nora Fatehi is just one among many affected by the devastating fires.

Hollywood celebrities Jamie Lee Curtis, Mandy Moore, and Paris Hilton are among those who have lost their homes to the wildfire.

The wildfires have caused widespread destruction, and the aftermath will likely take years to recover from.

For now, Los Angeles remains a city under siege, grappling with one of its worst natural disasters.

As the situation unfolds, the focus remains on the safety of residents and the efforts of those battling the fires.