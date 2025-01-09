Homes of Hollywood celebs destroyed in LA wildfires

Entertainment Entertainment Homes of Hollywood celebs destroyed in LA wildfires

The death toll of the historic infernos have now reached five

Follow on Published On: Thu, 09 Jan 2025 07:31:44 PKT

(Web Desk) - Hollywood's biggest celebrities are picking up the pieces after discovering their affluent neighborhood was reduced to ash and rubble when the California wildfires tore though Pacific Palisades.

The death toll of the historic infernos have now reached five, as heroic firefighters still battle hellish conditions on the front lines of at least five different fires.

The homes of Anthony Hopkins, John Goodman and Miles Teller among those destroyed, while dozens of other stars now face an anxious wait alongside their neighbors to learn if anything could be saved.

Apocalyptic fire tore through the ritzy enclave of Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, rapidly spreading to surrounding suburbs as a windstorm carried embers and debris in all directions.

Residents fled and then waited with bated breath to learn more about their homes, as news began trickling out that entire streets had been wiped off the map, firefighters were running out of water, and resources were being diverted to fight the fire on multiple fronts.

Now, the widespread devastation is becoming clearer as celebrities share their devastation upon discovering they've lost their million-dollar mansions.