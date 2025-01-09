Fans speculate as Ananya Panday reveals marriage plan

Published On: Thu, 09 Jan 2025 05:14:18 PKT

(Web Desk) - Ananya Panday has revealed her marriage plan, but not the name whom she will tie the knot, leaving her fans guessing and speculating.

Is she taking her relationship with her boyfriend, Walker Blanco, to the next level?

The 26-year-old popular Indian actress in media revealed that she sees herself getting married within the next five years.

Ananya remarked, "Personally, in five years from now, I hopefully see myself married, with a happy, settled home, planning babies, and lots of dogs."

However, she has not disclosed with whom she will tie the knot, but fans are speculating she might have talked about her rumoured beau, Walker.

An insider shared that Ananya introduced the former model as her 'partner' at India's renowned business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani's wedding.

The tipster said, "She was not even hiding it. Multiple people saw them dancing together to a romantic song."

As of now, neither Ananya nor Walker has publicly addressed the dating rumours.

The two found themselves under the spotlight when the 26-year-old Chicago-based model paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to the actress on Instagram.

On Ananya Panday's 26th birthday, Walker took to his Instagram Stories to share the unseen photo of her, writing, "Happy birthday, beautiful! You are so special! I love you, Annie."