Modern security system installed at Salman Khan's house

Last year, two men fired four shots at Salman Khan’s residence

(Web Desk) - Salman Khan is not taking any chances and leaving any loose ends to ensure his safety from the threats issued by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The Bollywood superstar’s security apparatus was further beefed up.

His residence, Galaxy Apartments, in the upmarket suburb of Bandstand in the city got new bullet-proof glass installed in the balcony from where the superstar often greets his fans.

This comes after Salman celebrated his birthday last month. In addition, CCTV cameras and a modern security system were also installed to keep a check on the surroundings on the light of heightened security.

As per media reports, the actor resides in a 1 BHK flat on the ground floor of Galaxy Apartments, while his parents live on the first floor

Last year, in April, two men on a bike fired four shots at Salman Khan’s residence and fled.

The actor believes gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was responsible, with the aim of killing him and his family. Even his father, veteran screenwriter, Salim Khan, of Salim-Javed, was threatened by alleged members of Bishnoi’s gang as the latter continues to serve his time in jail.

Earlier, in October this year, Salman’s close friend Baba Siddique was gunned down near his office in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

