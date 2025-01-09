Bollywood singer Udit Narayan escapes building fire

Grateful to the almighty and our well-wishers that we are safe, the singer comments

(Web Desk) - Udit Narayan escaped a fire that broke out in his building.

The fire started in the B-wing of the Sky Pan Building in Andheri, Mumbai.

It resulted in the death of one and another seriously injured.

The Bollywood singer resides in the A-wing of the 13-storey complex.

Although the fire did not directly impact his residence, it caused widespread panic among the building’s residents.

Reflecting on the terrifying experience, Udit shared: “The fire broke out around 9 pm. I stay on the 11th floor in A wing, and the fire broke out in B wing.

“We all got down and were in the building premises for at least three to four hours. It was very dangerous, anything could’ve happened.

“Grateful to the almighty and our well-wishers that we are safe.”

The singer admitted the incident had left him deeply shaken, adding: “This incident has affected me mentally, and it will take a while to get over it.

“When you hear of such an incident, you feel for it, but when you are in a similar situation you understand how much painful it is.”

On the professional front, Udit Narayan recently recorded reprised versions of iconic songs.

This includes ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ and ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ for Gadar 2.

However, this incident has left him reflecting on life beyond work.