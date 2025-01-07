Gauri Khan says never prayed for SRK's movies

My involvement in his career was zero

Tue, 07 Jan 2025

(Web Desk) - Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of Bollywood’s most loved couples, known for their strong bond and successful careers.

But their journey wasn’t always smooth. Gauri once admitted that when they moved to Mumbai, she hoped Shah Rukh’s films would fail so they could return to Delhi.

Married at 21, Gauri found Mumbai’s film industry overwhelming. King Khan’s quick rise to fame, starting with Deewana in 1992, took her by surprise. She wasn’t prepared for his stardom and found it hard to adjust.

“I was not really interested in him doing films… which was why I never enjoyed his initial success. Surprisingly, my family, who was more against him joining films, began to get involved in his career like never before.

They prayed that his films did well and they watched all his films. I, on the contrary, never hoped and prayed that he did well. My involvement in his career was zero,” Gauri had said in one of the old interviews.

Over time, Gauri adapted and became a vital part of Shah Rukh’s journey. Today, she is a successful interior designer and producer, co-produced his blockbuster Jawan. Reflecting on those early days, Gauri said, “Life seemed strange, but I have no regrets. Shah Rukh has given me so much.”

Together, they have built a happy family with their three children: Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. Despite his busy schedule, Shah Rukh ensures he spends time with his family. Gauri credits his dedication to balancing work and home life.