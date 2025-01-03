Feroze Khan's ex Aliza Sultan recounts ordeal of being alone in caring of kids

“This happens when you don’t have a responsible and graceful co-parent”

She said this during an interaction with a fan on social media, where Aliza opened up about the challenges of being a single parent to their two children.

“Have you faced any challenges as a single mom? I wish you all the best,” a fan asked on Instagram.

Replying to the user, Aliza penned, “Being a single mom with two kids is never an easy job with two kids plus when you don’t have a responsible and graceful co-parent.”

She continued, “It gets harder every passing day comes with an obstacle but you have to deal with it for kids and for their wellbeing. You have to be soft and strict sometimes with them."

"Listen to them every so often and guide them to follow you too. Those mothers are real heroes who take care of children at home all alone and their husband manage work outside,” Aliza concluded.

Aliza Sultan and Feroze Khan, who exchanged the vows in 2018, parted their ways on September 3, 2022, after 4 years of marriage.

The estrange couple shares two kids, Sultan and Fatima.

Feroze Khan had a second marriage with Dr Zainab in June, 2024.