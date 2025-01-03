First Bollywood marriage of 2025: Singer Armaan Malik marries YouTuber Aashna

Entertainment Entertainment First Bollywood marriage of 2025: Singer Armaan Malik marries YouTuber Aashna

The couple took to Instagram to share the joyful news

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 03 Jan 2025 07:53:29 PKT

(Web Desk) - Singer Armaan Malik is finally married to his longtime girlfriend and influencer, Aashna Shroff.

The couple took to Instagram to share the joyful news, posting dreamy wedding photos accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

Armaan and Aashna got engaged in August 2023. On Thursday, Armaan and Aashna shared photos from their nuptials on their respective Instagram handles, writing in the caption, “tu hi mera Ghar.”

In the photos, the couple radiates pure happiness, dressed in stunning traditional wedding attire in shades of orange. Aashna looks beautiful as a bride in an orange lehenga, while Armaan opts for a pastel-shaded sherwani.

The wedding appeared to be an intimate outdoor affair, attended by close family and friends.

Armaan and Aashna announced their engagement on social media in August 2023. The singer posted a series of romantic pictures. In one of the photos, he was seen on one knee with a ring in his hand. In the other pictures, the couple posed adorably together. Armaan captioned the post, “And our forever has only just begun.”

Meanwhile, Armaan Malik is well-known for his hit songs such as “Wajah Tum Ho,” “Bol Do Na Zara,” and “Butta Bomma.”

He recently collaborated with American singer Ed Sheeran on a new version of the British singer’s song “2 Step.” Armaan is recognized for his work as a vocalist, songwriter, record producer, voice-over artist, performer, and actor.

On the other hand, Aashna Shroff is a popular Indian fashion and beauty blogger, as well as a YouTuber.