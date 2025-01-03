Meghan launches new Netflix show that sees her cook with A-list pals

Entertainment Entertainment Meghan launches new Netflix show that sees her cook with A-list pals

An insight into her show

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 03 Jan 2025 01:21:32 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Duchess of Sussex gave fans an insight into her show, With Love, Meghan, which airs on January 15.

There will be eight 33 minute episodes featuring a host of Meg's various Hollywood friends trying her simple, yet elevated, food.

Fellow Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, who played Dana Scott on the hit show, made an appearance in the trailer.

Producer, actress and comedian Mindy Kaling could even be seen saying this was "one of the most glamorous moments" of her life.

A montage of various clips in the nearly two minute video showed Meghan walking through vegetable patches and fields.

She was also filmed browsing through florists hand selecting beautiful flowers for table arrangements, showing off her creative side.

The Duchess even tried her hand at beekeeping, fully suited up, as she collected honey.

In the exciting new trailer, Meghan shared: "I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it.

"Surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them.

"I'm going to share some little tips and tricks. I see what colour I gravitate to, and everything goes from there. And how you incorporate these practices every day.

"This is about connecting with friends.. I love that we're doing this together for the first time. Making new friends.. and just learning.

"We're not in the pursuit of perfection. We're in the pursuit of joy. I have to get it totally wrong, to get it totally right."

The trailer showcased many "candid" moments, from Meghan accidentally squeezing some lemon juice in her eye, to knocking freshly baked goodies off a plate.

Prince Harry featured at the end of the video, embracing his wife in a warm hug.