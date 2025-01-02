Nadia Khan claps back at age-shaming

(Web Desk) - Nadia Khan clapped back at social media trolling over her beauty and skincare tips, wishing her haters would disappear.

In a recent beauty vlog on her YouTube channel, she addressed the backlash over her statement about skincare in the forties.

Talking about the incident, Nadia said: “Once I said in the show that it is very important to have a good skin regime in the forties.

“But some people made fun of my statement and assumed that I was saying that I am 40.

“They joked about my statement and age, not realising that the forties represent an entire decade, from 40 to 49.

“But we can’t do anything about such social media trolls; they will always say bad things about others.

“I wish such people would disappear; just ignore them, and it is very important to have a good skin regime in the forties and fifties.”

This is not the first time that Nadia Khan has faced ageist remarks.

Actress and model Shizza Khan took a jab at Nadia during a live television appearance, suggesting she might be experiencing a “mid-life crisis”.