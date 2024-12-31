Whole Bachchan family attends marriage party, but where is Aishwarya Rai?

Updated On: Tue, 31 Dec 2024 15:55:48 PKT

(Web Desk) - Recently, a family photo from a marriage attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan leaves fans guessing about the current situation of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage.



Aishwarya was conspicuous by her absence from the picture at a wedding in Mumbai. It has left netizens in puzzle, questioning whether the couple is still together, reviving ongoing divorce speculation.

The photo, taken at the reception of Rikin Yadav and Surabhi, went viral across social media.

The couple, who have been married since April 2007, have faced continuous rumours about their marriage in recent months. In the past, they were spotted attending a school function for their daughter Aaradhya, which had momentarily stopped these speculations.

Abhishek and Aishwarya, both accomplished actors, have largely remained private about their personal lives. However, their public appearances – or lack thereof – frequently attract attention, with fans and the media scrutinising every detail.

Earlier the family made a unusual public appearance at the annual event of Aaradhya Bachchan’s school, where Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai were seen entering the venue together.

Aaradhya Bachchan studies at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and several videos from the school’s annual function had gone viral on social media. During the event, Aishwarya and Amitabh Bachchan were seen for the first time in almost a year, catching the attention of fans with a video posted on Instagram.

Rumours surrounding Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan's marriage had intensified, especially after their separate appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Additionally, Abhishek’s social media posts, including one discussing "grey divorces," further stoked the rumours.