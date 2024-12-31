Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta to begin in Dubai from Feb 1-2

Entertainment Entertainment Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta to begin in Dubai from Feb 1-2

Over 50 artists and speakers from India, Pakistan, and beyond will participate

Follow on Published On: Tue, 31 Dec 2024 03:52:20 PKT

(Web Desk) - Jashn-e-Rekhta, one of the world’s largest Urdu language, literature, and cultural festivals, is returning with its much-awaited second edition from February 1–2 in Dubai.

Jashn-e-Rekhta Dubai 2025 will be a two-day cultural event aimed at celebrating the rich heritage of Urdu.

It will feature a vibrant array of art forms, including poetry recitations (mushaira), ghazals, qawwali, Sufi music, Bollywood performances, dance, theatre, and more. Visitors can also enjoy traditional cuisine, handicrafts, and unique cultural displays.

With over 50 artists and speakers from India, Pakistan, and beyond, Jashn-e-Rekhta Dubai 2025 will be the only festival of its kind in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Prominent figures such as Javed Akhtar, Arfa Sayeda Zehra, Sameena Peerzada, Khusbhbir Singh Shaad, Shakeel Jazib, Imran Abbas, Ali Sethi, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan, and Saba Qamar, among others, have been invited to the festival.

Jashn-e-Rekhta organised by the Rekhta Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the Urdu literature, in India in 2015.

The festival offers an opportunity for Urdu language enthusiasts to showcase their poetry and stories in various open forums.