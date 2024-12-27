Imran Ashraf wins hearts with gestures towards fan

Entertainment Entertainment Imran Ashraf wins hearts with gestures towards fan

He makes fan’s dream of talking to an Indian singer come true

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 27 Dec 2024 04:50:00 PKT

(Web Desk) – Viewers are delighted to see Imran Ashraf’s gestures towards a fan, who desired to talk to Indian Punjabi singer Jassie Gill, and the host during the show fulfilled her wish by arranging a call for her with the singer.

In Mazaq Raat episode that aired on Christmas Eve, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor had interaction with an audience member who gifted him a framed picture of him and Jassie Gill.

The fan told the host that she was fan of Jassie, who is an Indian singer and actor based in Punjabi cinema.

When Imran asked if there’s anything he can do for her, she replied, “I have a request sir, I want to talk to Jassie Gill.”

He immediately grabbed his phone indicating that he will make the call right away, the Namak Haram actor said, “Let me try, if Jassie pick up the phone”.

The 35-year-old shared how Jassie is in Canada right now so there might me time difference.

Indian singer was quick to pick up the phone after which Imran shared the reason behind the late call.

Jassie talked to his fan, which brought some tears to the girl's eyes.

Imran showed gratitude to Jassie for going ahead with the call and concluded their conversation with, “I love you man, take care.”

Imran Ashraf and Jassie Gill formed friendship while filming an international Punjabi film in Canada named Enna Nu Rehna Sehna Nai Aunda which is set for a release in 2025.