Gigi Hadid reveals how she's co-parenting with Zayn Malik this Christmas

Gigi and Zayn split up in 2021 but they remain on good terms as they co-parent Khai

(Web Desk) – Gigi Hadid and Zayn have been working hard to make this Christmas the best yet for their daughter Khai.

The model opened up about what it is like co-parenting over the festive period.

She explained: “Everything’s more special seeing it through her eyes.”

Revealing most parents’ least favourite Christmas tradition, Gigi said: “This year, Zayn and I are in cahoots starting Elf on the Shelf.”

Elf on the Shelf sees parents move a little toy elf around the house and create a different scene each day depicting what antics Santa’s Little Helper has been up to.

Gigi is set to host a big family gathering on Christmas Eve at their Pennsylvania farm and admitted she might get into “trouble” for ditching some old traditions.

She explained: “For 10 years we’ve done gingerbread house decorating on Christmas Eve, but I might switch it up. I might get into trouble, but I’m the host.”

Gigi Hadid will be joined by her mother Yolanda and siblings, Bella and Anwar.

She did not reveal if her new boyfriend, Hollywood star Bradley Cooper, will be joining them but she hinted that “we always end up having extra people”.

Gigi recently reflected that her experience of motherhood has changed her attitude towards her career.

After the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Gigi admitted that being a mother has changed her attitude towards the event.

