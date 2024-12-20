Priyanka told to 'control her man' after Elon Musk backlash

Entertainment Entertainment Priyanka told to 'control her man' after Elon Musk backlash

Priyanka caught in crossfire of fan fury after Nick Jonas endorsed Elon Musk on X

Follow on Published On: Fri, 20 Dec 2024 01:28:58 PKT

(Web Desk) - Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been criticised online after her husband Nick Jonas, seemingly extended his support for Elon Musk.

On December 17, 2024, Elon Musk reacted to a Tesla Owners Silicon Valley X post, which said the company’s profit had increased since Donald Trump was re-elected.

Musk re-shared the tweet with a popular Jonas Brothers meme in which Nick and Kevin Jonas are seen rotating a table when Joe Jonas enters.

He wrote: “My, how the tables have turned.”

In response to this, Nick Jonas shared an image of Elon Musk pointing his finger and wrote: “Take us to the year 3000.”

This was in reference to the song ‘Year 3000’ that the Jonas Brothers are renowned for.

Musk’s controversial lifestyle and politics are often spotlighted in the media and it did not take long for the tweet to go viral.

Nick Jonas fans interpreted the exchange on X as an endorsement of Musk.

However, they also made assumptions that the singer supported Donald Trump, due to Musk and Trump’s close relationship.

Fans quickly expressed their disappointment and Priyanka was caught in the crossfire.

One comment on X read: “Is this a Trump post?! @priyankachopra. Get your man.”

Another wrote: “Delete this. Now. This man is horrible and even if this was meant as just a joke, it’s not funny.”

A third added: “Nick your fans don’t appear to be too happy. What now?”

One person was so furious that their tweet had racial overtones, commenting:

“Married to a migrant POC woman, father to a mixed POC daughter and supportive of that man. Hell is not enough.”

An X user even questioned Priyanka’s morals and said: “You’re fooling yourself if you think Priyanka ever had different values from Nick Jonas.”

A comment read: “I thought you were an advocate for women! I can’t believe the man you married has that mentality.”

The couple have not commented on the controversy and have since shared photos of their Christmas celebrations at their Los Angeles home.

In the photos, the couple seem to be enjoying the festive season with pictures of their daughter Malti Marie playing with a cricket bat and some snaps of their dog.