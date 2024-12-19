Palestinian documentary 'From Ground Zero' shortlisted for Oscars

Entertainment Entertainment Palestinian documentary 'From Ground Zero' shortlisted for Oscars

The Oscars will announce final nominees in January 2025

Follow on Published On: Thu, 19 Dec 2024 04:14:50 PKT

(Web Desk) - Palestinian director Rashid Masharawi’s ‘From Ground Zero’, a response to the escalated genocide starting October 7, 2023, has been officially shortlisted for the Oscars under the Best International Feature Film category.

The project brings together 22 filmmakers from Gaza, offering poignant short films that depict daily life, resilience, and the harsh realities faced by the residents of Gaza.

The anthology includes powerful works such as ‘No Signal’, ‘Soft Skin’, and ‘Hell’s Haven’, each capturing unique perspectives through a mix of drama, animation, and documentaries.

In addition to ‘From Ground Zero’, 14 other films have made it to the Oscar 2025 shortlist for Best International Feature Film, including Emilia Pérez (France), I’m Still Here (Brazil), Universal Language (Canada), Waves (Czech Republic), The Girl with the Needle (Denmark), and The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany).

Other notable contenders are Touch (Iceland), Kneecap (Ireland), Vermiglio (Italy), Flow (Latvia), Armand (Norway), Dahomey (Senegal), How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (Thailand), and Santosh (United Kingdom).

The Oscars will announce final nominees in January 2025.

