Journalist Irshad Bhatti ties the knot with social media influencer Sama Raj

The couple shares clips, candid snaps on social media

(Web Desk) - Pakistani broadcast journalist Irshad Bhatti tied the knot for second time with social media influencer Sama Raj, and the wedding pictures and videos hit social media.

The newlywed couple shared heartfelt clips and candid snaps from intimate ceremony on social media.

The private ceremony took place at Lahore’s Walled City Food Street. Congratulations are in order for the journalist as fans and social media users felicitated Bhatti and Sama for their new journey.

This is the second marriage Irshad Bhatti, after loss of his first wife, Iram Irshad Bhatti, who passed away in 2022.

