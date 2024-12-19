Adele song ordered to be removed from all platforms over plagiarism

Entertainment Entertainment Adele song ordered to be removed from all platforms over plagiarism

Musician's 2015 song 'Million Years Ago' is claimed to have copied Brazilian singer-songwriter

Follow on Published On: Thu, 19 Dec 2024 01:23:09 PKT

(Web Desk) - Adele’s song has been ordered to be removed from all radio and streaming services after a judge from Brazil ruled it plagiarised another artist’s work, multiple outlets including The Guardian and The Times report.

According to The Times, singer-songwriter Toninho Geraes, 62, claimed the vocalist’s 2015 song “Million Years Ago” copied his 1996 classic “Mulheres,” which was sung by Brazilian singer Martinho da Vila.

A Brazilian court then ordered for the Adele song to be removed from radio, television and all streaming platforms globally.

According to the outlet, Judge Victor Torres made a preliminary injunction in Rio de Janeiro that orders Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music to stop “immediately and globally, from using, reproducing, editing, distributing or commercializing the song Million Years Ago by any modality, means, physical or digital support, streaming or sharing platform.”

According to The Times, Geraes’ lawyer Fredimio Trotta, said the decision was a “landmark for Brazilian music, which has often been copied to compose successful international hits.”

“International producers and artists who have Brazilian music ‘on their radar’ for possible parasitic use will think twice, given this decision,” he said.