What Mahira Khan felt when pic of smoking with Ranbir Kapoor went viral

(Web Desk) - Mahira Khan has opened up about the emotional upheaval caused by the viral photo of her with Ranbir Kapoor in 2017.

The picture, which showed the two sharing a cigarette on a New York street, ignited a media storm.

Mahira has now revealed that affected her deeply, both personally and professionally.

In a candid interview, Mahira reflected on the intense scrutiny she faced.

She shared: “When the photos came out there was an article called ‘The Little White Dress’ that was published in BBC and I failed to see the brilliance of that article at that time.

“In fact, I think I may have. I remember reading it and thinking, ‘Is my career over?’

“In that article, it was written that ‘here is a woman who has achieved this kind of success that no one in Pakistan has achieved, all the endorsements and all that, and now it is all gone. What is going to happen to her?’

“I read it and I was like ‘Damn’.”

Mahira admitted that the social media storm that came with the picture took its toll on her.

“But I told myself, ‘Are you mad? This is going to end’, maybe it was the 14-year-old Mahira that told me.

“But I won’t lie that that time was very tough. I wouldn’t get out of the bed, I was crying daily, it affected my professional and personal life. Lots happened on my personal side.”

The actress added that the situation strained her relationships and left her feeling isolated.

The viral photos also sparked rumours of a relationship with Ranbir.

Despite the backlash, Mahira found solace in the unwavering support of her audience and professional collaborators.

