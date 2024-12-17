Aamir Khan started learning classical singing

He opens up about his feature plans

(Web Desk) - In a new interview, Aamir Khan opened up about his future career plans and shared that he has started learning Indian classical music, surprising fans.

Aamir Khan is often admired for his unmatched passion for acting and was last seen on-screen in 2022. It has been two years that fans are waiting to see him on the big-screen again. Amid this, the actor opened up about his future plans and revealed that he has started learning Indian classical singing, and he finds it healing in some sense.

In a new interview with BBC News, Aamir Khan discussed his career plans and revealed he is focusing on an a new passion of learning Indian classical singing.

Khan, known for perfectly portraying his characters shares that he is learning from a Guru and enjoys the experience.

He said, "Well, I have started learning Indian classical singing with my Guru, and she is wonderful. I enjoy learning with her; it's healing when you learn singing."

Addressing his plans related to filmmaking and acting, the Danagal actor said that he is looking forward to producing more films and using them as opportunities to bring out new talent.

Simultaneously, the actor said he will focus on acting in one film a year, unlike his previous way of acting in a 1 film in 3 to 4 years.