Celebrities pays heartfelt tribute to tabla maestro Zakir Hussain

(Web Desk) - Following the demise of legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, his colleagues and fellow celebrities mourned his loss.

Nayan Ghosh who was a childhood friend of the deceased and himself sitar maestro, called Hussain a “pathbreaker” who “put tabla and Indian music on the world map.”

Pakistani Grammy-winning musician Arooj Aftab shared how Hussain’s music had a huge contribution to her personality calling it a “tremendous contribution to the world.”

Legendary composer AR Rehman wrote, “Zakir Bhai was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim. His loss is immeasurable for all of us.”

Actor and environmentalist Dia Mirza took to Instagram to write, “When he played, his inner light shone so bright! His joy embraced us all… we experienced divinity.

Expressing gratitude for his legacy of love, laughter, and kindness, she added, “Ustad Zakir Hussain, you are loved and will always be remembered with utmost respect.”

Actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan shared a photo with Hussain, expressing gratitude for the artist’s contributions. “Zakir Bhai left too soon, but his art remains eternal,” he noted.

Mohanlal, the renowned actor, echoed similar sentiments, reflecting on how Hussain’s rhythms united people across borders. “His passing leaves an irreplaceable void in the music world,” he wrote.

Actor Ritesh Deshmukh paid tribute to Hussain’s unparalleled legacy, describing his music as a “gift” that will continue to inspire generations.

Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan called Hussain a “phenomenon” and “one of the most loved musicians the world saw.”

